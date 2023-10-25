Will Rasmus Sandin find the back of the net when the Washington Capitals face off against the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Rasmus Sandin score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Sandin stats and insights

Sandin is yet to score through five games this season.

He has not played against the Devils yet this season.

Sandin has no points on the power play.

Devils defensive stats

The Devils have conceded 16 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks ninth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Devils have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 22.2 hits and 10.8 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Capitals vs. Devils game info

Game Day: Wednesday, October 25, 2023

Wednesday, October 25, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.