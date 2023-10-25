Rasmus Sandin and the Washington Capitals will face the New Jersey Devils at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, October 25, 2023. Prop bets for Sandin in that upcoming Capitals-Devils game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Rasmus Sandin vs. Devils Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +175)

0.5 points (Over odds: +175) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +240)

Capitals vs Devils Game Info

Sandin Season Stats Insights

In 5 games this season, Sandin has a plus-minus of -3, while averaging 21:52 on the ice per game.

Sandin has yet to score a goal this year through five games played.

Sandin has yet to register a point this season through five games.

Through five games this year, Sandin has not recorded an assist.

Sandin Stats vs. the Devils

The Devils have given up 16 goals in total (3.2 per game), the ninth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team's +4 goal differential ranks ninth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New Jersey 5 Games 4 0 Points 1 0 Goals 1 0 Assists 0

