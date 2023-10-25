Will Sonny Milano Score a Goal Against the Devils on October 25?
Should you bet on Sonny Milano to find the back of the net when the Washington Capitals and the New Jersey Devils face off on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before putting any money down.
Will Sonny Milano score a goal against the Devils?
Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)
Milano stats and insights
- Milano is yet to score through five games this season.
- He has not played against the Devils yet this season.
- Milano has no points on the power play.
Devils defensive stats
- The Devils have conceded 16 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks ninth in the league for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Devils have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 22.2 hits and 10.8 blocked shots per game.
Capitals vs. Devils game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, October 25, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
