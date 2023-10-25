The Washington Capitals' upcoming contest against the New Jersey Devils is set for Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET. Will T.J. Oshie light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will T.J. Oshie score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +290 (Bet $10 to win $29.00 if he scores a goal)

Oshie stats and insights

Oshie is yet to score through five games this season.

He has not faced the Devils yet this season.

Oshie has zero points on the power play.

Devils defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Devils are one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, conceding 16 goals in total (3.2 per game) which ranks ninth.

So far this season, the Devils have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 22.2 hits and 10.8 blocked shots per game.

Capitals vs. Devils game info

Game Day: Wednesday, October 25, 2023

Wednesday, October 25, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

