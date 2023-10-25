The Washington Capitals' upcoming contest against the New Jersey Devils is set for Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET. Will T.J. Oshie light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will T.J. Oshie score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +290 (Bet $10 to win $29.00 if he scores a goal)

Oshie stats and insights

  • Oshie is yet to score through five games this season.
  • He has not faced the Devils yet this season.
  • Oshie has zero points on the power play.

Devils defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Devils are one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, conceding 16 goals in total (3.2 per game) which ranks ninth.
  • So far this season, the Devils have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 22.2 hits and 10.8 blocked shots per game.

Capitals vs. Devils game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, October 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT and Max

