Wizards vs. Pacers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Washington Wizards are 4.5-point underdogs against the Indiana Pacers in the season opener for both teams at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Wednesday, October 25, 2023. The game tips at 7:00 PM ET on MNMT and BSIN. The matchup has an over/under of 235.5 points.
Wizards vs. Pacers Odds & Info
- When: Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV: MNMT and BSIN
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Pacers
|-4.5
|235.5
Wizards Betting Records & Stats
- Washington combined with its opponent to score more than 235.5 points in 25 of 82 games last season.
- Wizards games averaged 227.5 total points last season, eight fewer than the total for this matchup.
- The Wizards went 39-42-0 ATS last season.
- Washington was underdogs in 55 games last season and won 18 (32.7%) of those contests.
- The Wizards had a record of 9-18 in games where bookmakers had them as underdogs of at least +165 on the moneyline.
- Washington has a 37.7% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
Additional Wizards Insights & Trends
- The Wizards performed better against the spread away (20-20-0) than at home (19-22-0) last year.
- Looking at the over/under, Washington's games finished over more frequently at home (25 of 41, 61%) than away (19 of 41, 46.3%) last season.
- The Wizards scored 113.2 points per game last season, 6.3 fewer points than the 119.5 the Pacers allowed.
- Washington went 15-5 versus the spread and 13-7 overall when scoring more than 119.5 points last season.
Wizards vs. Pacers Point Insights (Last Season)
|Wizards
|Pacers
|113.2
|116.3
|21
|10
|15-5
|31-14
|13-7
|28-17
|114.4
|119.5
|17
|29
|30-19
|16-8
|30-19
|16-8
