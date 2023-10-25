Wizards vs. Pacers Injury Report Today - October 25
Take a look at the injury report for the Washington Wizards (0-0), which currently has three players listed on it, as the Wizards ready for their matchup with the Indiana Pacers (0-0) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Wednesday, October 25 at 7:00 PM ET.
Wizards vs Pacers Additional Info
Washington Wizards Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Anthony Gill
|PF
|Out
|Hamstring
|Landry Shamet
|SG
|Out
|Toe
|Johnny Davis
|SG
|Out
|Elbow
Indiana Pacers Injury Report Today
Pacers Injuries: None
Wizards vs. Pacers Game Info
- When: Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV: MNMT and BSIN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Wizards vs. Pacers Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Pacers
|-5.5
|235.5
