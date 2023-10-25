Take a look at the injury report for the Washington Wizards (0-0), which currently has three players listed on it, as the Wizards ready for their matchup with the Indiana Pacers (0-0) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Wednesday, October 25 at 7:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Wizards vs Pacers Additional Info

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Washington Wizards Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Anthony Gill PF Out Hamstring Landry Shamet SG Out Toe Johnny Davis SG Out Elbow

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Indiana Pacers Injury Report Today

Pacers Injuries: None

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Wizards vs. Pacers Game Info

When: Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: MNMT and BSIN

MNMT and BSIN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Wizards vs. Pacers Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Pacers -5.5 235.5

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.