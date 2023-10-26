This week, there's high school football on the schedule in Bland County, Virginia. To know how to watch the games, we have you covered below.

    • Bland County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week

    Thursday

    TBD at Bland County High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 26
    • Location: Rocky Gap, VA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Roanoke Catholic School at Bland County High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Rocky Gap, VA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

