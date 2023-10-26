Virginia Tech vs. Syracuse: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 26
A matchup of ACC teams features the Virginia Tech Hokies (3-4) taking on the Syracuse Orange (4-3) on Thursday, October 26, 2023 at Lane Stadium. The Hokies are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3.5 points. An over/under of 46.5 points has been set for the contest.
In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Virginia Tech vs. Syracuse matchup.
Virginia Tech vs. Syracuse Game Info
- Date: Thursday, October 26, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Blacksburg, Virginia
- Venue: Lane Stadium
Virginia Tech vs. Syracuse Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Virginia Tech Moneyline
|Syracuse Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Virginia Tech (-3.5)
|46.5
|-
|-
|FanDuel
|Virginia Tech (-3)
|47.5
|-152
|+126
Virginia Tech vs. Syracuse Betting Trends
- Virginia Tech has compiled a 3-2-0 ATS record so far this year.
- The Hokies have been favored by 3.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.
- Syracuse has covered twice in six matchups with a spread this year.
- The Orange have been an underdog by 3.5 points or more this year three times and failed to cover in all three.
Virginia Tech 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the ACC
|+8000
|Bet $100 to win $8000
