The Virginia Tech Hokies (3-4) are favored by 3 points when they host the Syracuse Orange (4-3) in ACC action on Thursday, October 26, 2023 at Lane Stadium. The over/under is set at 47.5.

Virginia Tech ranks 89th in scoring offense (24.4 points per game) and 65th in scoring defense (24.7 points allowed per game) this season. Syracuse ranks 62nd with 399.9 total yards per contest on offense, and it ranks 80th with 380.7 total yards surrendered per contest on defense.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Virginia Tech vs. Syracuse Game Info

Game Date: Thursday, October 26, 2023

Thursday, October 26, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Location: Blacksburg, Virginia

Blacksburg, Virginia Venue: Lane Stadium

Lane Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

Virginia Tech vs Syracuse Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Virginia Tech -3 -105 -115 47.5 -110 -110 -150 +125

Looking to place a bet on Virginia Tech vs. Syracuse? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

Virginia Tech Recent Performance

The Hokies have been a bottom-25 offense over their last three games, producing 400.7 total yards per game over that stretch (-41-worst). They've been more successful on defense, ceding 329 total yards per game (43rd).

Despite sporting the 103rd-ranked scoring offense over the last three games (28.3 points per game), the Hokies rank 16th-worst in scoring defense over that stretch (24.3 points surrendered per game).

It's been a hard three-game stretch for Virginia Tech, who ranks third-worst in passing offense (217.7 passing yards per game) and 20th-worst in passing defense (210.7 passing yards per game allowed) over its last three tilts.

Looking at the Hokies' last three games, they have generated 183 rushing yards per game on offense (75th-ranked) and have surrendered 118.3 rushing yards per game on defense (76th-ranked).

The Hokies have two wins against the spread and are 1-2 overall in their past three games.

Virginia Tech has gone over the total once in its past three games.

Virginia Tech Betting Records & Stats

So far this season, Virginia Tech has compiled a 3-2-0 record against the spread.

The Hokies have covered the spread when playing as at least 3-point favorites in their only opportunity this season.

In Virginia Tech's five games with a set total, two have hit the over (40%).

Virginia Tech has been the moneyline favorite three total times this season. They've finished 2-1 in those games.

Virginia Tech has played as a moneyline favorite of -150 or shorter in only one game this season, which it won.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Hokies' implied win probability is 60.0%.

Bet on Virginia Tech to win this matchup now with BetMGM!

Virginia Tech Stats Leaders

Kyron Drones has thrown for 1,043 yards, completing 58% of his passes and collecting six touchdowns and one interception this season. He's also run for 344 yards (49.1 ypg) on 91 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Bhayshul Tuten, has carried the ball 92 times for 360 yards (51.4 per game), scoring three times. He's also caught 20 passes for 204 yards and two touchdowns.

Jaylin Lane's leads his squad with 341 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 21 receptions (out of 35 targets) and scored five touchdowns.

Da'Quan Felton has grabbed 17 passes while averaging 33.1 yards per game and scoring two touchdowns.

Stephen Gosnell has racked up 15 catches for 208 yards, an average of 29.7 yards per game.

Antwaun Powell leads the team with seven sacks, and also has six TFL and 24 tackles.

Keli Lawson, Virginia Tech's top tackler, has 52 tackles, three TFL, 1.5 sacks, and one interception this year.

Derrick Canteen has picked off a team-high one pass. He also has 18 tackles, one TFL, and one pass defended to his name.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.