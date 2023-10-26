Virginia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in York County This Week
Published: Oct. 24, 2023 at 11:26 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Is there high school football on the schedule this week in York County, Virginia? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a snap, we provide specifics on how to watch the games in the article below.
York County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
York High School at Lafayette High School
- Game Time: 6:55 PM ET on October 26
- Location: Williamsburg, VA
- Conference: Bay Rivers
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Jamestown High School at Grafton High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Yorktown, VA
- Conference: Bay Rivers
- How to Stream: Watch Here
