Is there high school football on the schedule this week in York County, Virginia? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a snap, we provide specifics on how to watch the games in the article below.

    • York County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week

    Thursday

    York High School at Lafayette High School

    • Game Time: 6:55 PM ET on October 26
    • Location: Williamsburg, VA
    • Conference: Bay Rivers
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Jamestown High School at Grafton High School

    • Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Yorktown, VA
    • Conference: Bay Rivers
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

