The Washington Capitals, Alexander Ovechkin included, will meet the Minnesota Wild on Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. Looking to wager on Ovechkin's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Alexander Ovechkin vs. Wild Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, BSWI, and MNMT

0.5 points (Over odds: -222)

0.5 points (Over odds: -222) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +130)

Ovechkin Season Stats Insights

In 6 games this season, Ovechkin has a plus-minus of +1, while averaging 19:30 on the ice per game.

Ovechkin has a goal in two of six games this season, but has to post a multi-goal effort.

Ovechkin has registered a point in a game four times this year out of six games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

In three of six games this season, Ovechkin has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

Ovechkin's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 68.9% that he hits the over.

Given his moneyline odds, Ovechkin has an implied probability of 43.5% of going over his assist prop bet.

Ovechkin Stats vs. the Wild

On defense, the Wild are allowing 31 total goals (4.4 per game) which ranks 31st in the league.

The team's goal differential (-4) ranks 25th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Minnesota 6 Games 2 5 Points 5 2 Goals 2 3 Assists 3

