Virginia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Augusta County This Week
Published: Oct. 24, 2023 at 11:22 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Mark your calendars for the high school football action taking place in Augusta County, Virginia this week. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.
Augusta County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week
Wilson Memorial High School at Stuarts Draft High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Stuarts Draft, VA
- Conference: Shenandoah
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Staunton High School at Fort Defiance High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Fort Defiance, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
