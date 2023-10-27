Virginia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Bedford County This Week
Published: Oct. 24, 2023 at 11:22 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
If you're searching for how to watch high school football in Bedford County, Virginia this week, we've got what you need here.
Other Games in Virginia This Week
Bedford County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week
Staunton River High School at William Byrd High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Vinton, VA
- Conference: Blue Ridge
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rustburg High School at Liberty High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Bedford, VA
- Conference: Seminole
- How to Stream: Watch Here
