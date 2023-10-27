The Washington Capitals host the Minnesota Wild at Capital One Arena on Friday at 7:00 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for John Carlson, Mats Zuccarello and others in this outing.

Capitals vs. Wild Game Info

When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, BSWI, and MNMT

ESPN+, BSN, BSWI, and MNMT Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

NHL Props Today: Washington Capitals

John Carlson Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)

0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -118, Under Odds: -111)

One of Washington's top contributing offensive players this season is Carlson, who has five points (one goal, four assists) and plays an average of 25:17 per game.

Carlson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Devils Oct. 25 0 1 1 3 vs. Maple Leafs Oct. 24 0 1 1 1 at Canadiens Oct. 21 0 1 1 3 at Senators Oct. 18 1 0 1 3 vs. Flames Oct. 16 0 1 1 2

Alexander Ovechkin Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +160)

0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +160) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)

Alexander Ovechkin is another of Washington's offensive options, contributing five points (two goals, three assists) to the team.

Ovechkin Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Devils Oct. 25 1 1 2 4 vs. Maple Leafs Oct. 24 1 0 1 14 at Canadiens Oct. 21 0 1 1 5 at Senators Oct. 18 0 1 1 0 vs. Flames Oct. 16 0 0 0 0

Dylan Strome Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)

0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)

Dylan Strome has four total points for Washington, with four goals and zero assists.

Strome Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Devils Oct. 25 2 0 2 3 vs. Maple Leafs Oct. 24 0 0 0 1 at Canadiens Oct. 21 2 0 2 5 at Senators Oct. 18 0 0 0 1 vs. Flames Oct. 16 0 0 0 2

NHL Props Today: Minnesota Wild

Mats Zuccarello Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +175)

0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +175) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: +100)

Zuccarello has totaled two goals and seven assists in seven games for Minnesota, good for nine points.

Zuccarello Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Flyers Oct. 26 0 0 0 4 vs. Oilers Oct. 24 1 1 2 4 vs. Blue Jackets Oct. 21 1 0 1 2 vs. Kings Oct. 19 0 1 1 2 at Canadiens Oct. 17 0 3 3 4

Kirill Kaprizov Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208)

1.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)

Kirill Kaprizov has helped lead the attack for Minnesota this season with two goals and seven assists.

Kaprizov Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Flyers Oct. 26 0 0 0 3 vs. Oilers Oct. 24 0 3 3 3 vs. Blue Jackets Oct. 21 0 0 0 3 vs. Kings Oct. 19 1 0 1 4 at Canadiens Oct. 17 1 2 3 6

