Currently, the Washington Capitals (2-3-1) have five players on the injury report for their matchup against the Minnesota Wild (3-2-1) at Capital One Arena on Friday, October 27 at 7:00 PM ET.

Washington Capitals Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Joel Edmundson D Out Hand
Charlie Lindgren G Out Undisclosed
Max Pacioretty LW Out Achilles
Nic Dowd C Questionable Upper Body
Rasmus Sandin D Questionable Undisclosed

Minnesota Wild Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Matthew Boldy LW Out Upper Body
Frederick Gaudreau C Questionable Upper Body
Jared Spurgeon D Out Upper Body
Alex Goligoski D Out Lower Body

Capitals vs. Wild Game Info

  • Game Day: Friday, October 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, BSWI, and MNMT
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
  • Location: Washington D.C.
  • Arena: Capital One Arena

Capitals Season Insights

  • Washington ranks 30th in the NHL with 12 goals scored (two per game).
  • Its goal differential (-11) ranks 31st in the league.

Wild Season Insights

  • The Wild's 25 goals on the season (4.2 per game) rank them sixth in the league.
  • Minnesota gives up 4.2 goals per game (25 total), which ranks 29th in the NHL.
  • They have the 14th-ranked goal differential in the league at 0.

Capitals vs. Wild Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total
Capitals (-115) Wild (-105) 6

