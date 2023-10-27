Capitals vs. Wild Injury Report Today - October 27
Currently, the Washington Capitals (2-3-1) have five players on the injury report for their matchup against the Minnesota Wild (3-2-1) at Capital One Arena on Friday, October 27 at 7:00 PM ET.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Washington Capitals Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Joel Edmundson
|D
|Out
|Hand
|Charlie Lindgren
|G
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Max Pacioretty
|LW
|Out
|Achilles
|Nic Dowd
|C
|Questionable
|Upper Body
|Rasmus Sandin
|D
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Minnesota Wild Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Matthew Boldy
|LW
|Out
|Upper Body
|Frederick Gaudreau
|C
|Questionable
|Upper Body
|Jared Spurgeon
|D
|Out
|Upper Body
|Alex Goligoski
|D
|Out
|Lower Body
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Capitals vs. Wild Game Info
- Game Day: Friday, October 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, BSWI, and MNMT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Washington D.C.
- Arena: Capital One Arena
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Capitals Season Insights
- Washington ranks 30th in the NHL with 12 goals scored (two per game).
- Its goal differential (-11) ranks 31st in the league.
Wild Season Insights
- The Wild's 25 goals on the season (4.2 per game) rank them sixth in the league.
- Minnesota gives up 4.2 goals per game (25 total), which ranks 29th in the NHL.
- They have the 14th-ranked goal differential in the league at 0.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Capitals vs. Wild Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Capitals (-115)
|Wild (-105)
|6
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.