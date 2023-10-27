Virginia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Charlottesville County This Week
Published: Oct. 24, 2023 at 11:23 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Wanting to watch this week's high school football games in Charlottesville County, Virginia? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, read on.
Charlottesville County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week
Monticello High School at Orange County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Orange, VA
- Conference: Jefferson
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Charlottesville High School at Western Albemarle High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Crozet, VA
- Conference: Jefferson
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Albemarle High School at Louisa County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Mineral, VA
- Conference: Jefferson
- How to Stream: Watch Here
