Wanting to watch this week's high school football games in Charlottesville County, Virginia? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, read on.

    • Charlottesville County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week

    Monticello High School at Orange County High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Orange, VA
    • Conference: Jefferson
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Charlottesville High School at Western Albemarle High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Crozet, VA
    • Conference: Jefferson
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Albemarle High School at Louisa County High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Mineral, VA
    • Conference: Jefferson
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

