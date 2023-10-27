Wanting to watch this week's high school football games in Charlottesville County, Virginia? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, read on.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Virginia This Week

Charlottesville County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week

Monticello High School at Orange County High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27

7:00 PM ET on October 27 Location: Orange, VA

Orange, VA Conference: Jefferson

Jefferson How to Stream: Watch Here

Charlottesville High School at Western Albemarle High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27

7:00 PM ET on October 27 Location: Crozet, VA

Crozet, VA Conference: Jefferson

Jefferson How to Stream: Watch Here

Albemarle High School at Louisa County High School