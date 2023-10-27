Virginia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Covington County This Week
Published: Oct. 24, 2023 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
If you're wondering how to watch this week's local high school football action in Covington County, Virginia, keep your browser locked on this page. The details you need are highlighted below.
Other Games in Virginia This Week
Covington County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week
Alleghany High School at James River High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Buchanan, VA
- Conference: Three Rivers
- How to Stream: Watch Here
