Dylan Strome Game Preview: Capitals vs. Wild - October 27
Dylan Strome will be among those in action Friday when his Washington Capitals play the Minnesota Wild at Capital One Arena. Fancy a wager on Strome in the Capitals-Wild matchup? Use our stats and information below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Dylan Strome vs. Wild Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, BSWI, and MNMT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -133)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +140)
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Strome Season Stats Insights
- Strome's plus-minus rating this season, in 16:46 per game on the ice, is +2.
- In two of six games this season, Strome has tallied a goal, and he scored multiple goals in both contests.
- Strome has registered a point twice this season in six games played, and had multiple points both times.
- Strome has yet to put up an assist this year through six games.
- The implied probability is 57.1% that Strome goes over his points over/under based on the odds.
- The implied probability of Strome going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 41.7%.
Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.
Strome Stats vs. the Wild
- The Wild have given up 31 goals in total (4.4 per game), which ranks 31st in the NHL in goals allowed.
- The team has the league's 25th-ranked goal differential (-4).
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Minnesota
|6
|Games
|2
|4
|Points
|3
|4
|Goals
|2
|0
|Assists
|1
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.