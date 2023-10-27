Dylan Strome will be among those in action Friday when his Washington Capitals play the Minnesota Wild at Capital One Arena. Fancy a wager on Strome in the Capitals-Wild matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Dylan Strome vs. Wild Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -133)

Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +140)

Strome Season Stats Insights

Strome's plus-minus rating this season, in 16:46 per game on the ice, is +2.

In two of six games this season, Strome has tallied a goal, and he scored multiple goals in both contests.

Strome has registered a point twice this season in six games played, and had multiple points both times.

Strome has yet to put up an assist this year through six games.

Strome Stats vs. the Wild

The Wild have given up 31 goals in total (4.4 per game), which ranks 31st in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 25th-ranked goal differential (-4).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Minnesota 6 Games 2 4 Points 3 4 Goals 2 0 Assists 1

