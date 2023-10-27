The Washington Capitals, including Evgeny Kuznetsov, will be on the ice Friday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Minnesota Wild. Looking to wager on Kuznetsov's props versus the Wild? Scroll down for stats and information.

Evgeny Kuznetsov vs. Wild Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, BSWI, and MNMT

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -125)

0.5 points (Over odds: -125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +125)

Kuznetsov Season Stats Insights

Kuznetsov's plus-minus rating this season, in 20:47 per game on the ice, is -2.

Kuznetsov has yet to score a goal through six games this season.

In two of six games this season Kuznetsov has recorded a point, including one game with multiple points.

Kuznetsov has had an assist twice this year in six games played, including multiple assists on one occasion.

Kuznetsov's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 55.6% that he hits the over.

Given his moneyline odds, Kuznetsov has an implied probability of 44.4% of going over his assist prop bet.

Kuznetsov Stats vs. the Wild

The Wild are 31st in goals allowed, giving up 31 total goals (4.4 per game) in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-4) ranks 25th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Minnesota 6 Games 2 3 Points 0 0 Goals 0 3 Assists 0

