There is high school football competition in Fairfax County, Virginia this week, and the inside scoop on how to watch these games is available below.

    • Fairfax County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week

    W. T. Woodson High School at West Potomac High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Alexandria, VA
    • Conference: District 4
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    South Lakes High School at Centreville High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Clifton, VA
    • Conference: District 1
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Chantilly High School at Westfield High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Chantilly, VA
    • Conference: District 1
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Oakton High School at Madison High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Vienna, VA
    • Conference: District 1
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    South County High School at Lake Braddock High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Burke, VA
    • Conference: District 4
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Fairfax High School at West Springfield High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Springfield, VA
    • Conference: District 4
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Annandale High School at Lewis High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Springfield, VA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

