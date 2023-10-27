Virginia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Fairfax County This Week
Published: Oct. 24, 2023 at 11:25 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
There is high school football competition in Fairfax County, Virginia this week, and the inside scoop on how to watch these games is available below.
Fairfax County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week
W. T. Woodson High School at West Potomac High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Alexandria, VA
- Conference: District 4
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South Lakes High School at Centreville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Clifton, VA
- Conference: District 1
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Chantilly High School at Westfield High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Chantilly, VA
- Conference: District 1
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Oakton High School at Madison High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Vienna, VA
- Conference: District 1
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South County High School at Lake Braddock High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Burke, VA
- Conference: District 4
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fairfax High School at West Springfield High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Springfield, VA
- Conference: District 4
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Annandale High School at Lewis High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Springfield, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
