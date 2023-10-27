Virginia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Fauquier County This Week
Published: Oct. 24, 2023 at 11:24 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Searching for how to stream high school football matchups in Fauquier County, Virginia this week? We've got you covered.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Fauquier County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week
Kettle Run High School at Fauquier High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Warrenton, VA
- Conference: Northwestern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
James Wood High School at Liberty High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Bealeton, VA
- Conference: Northwestern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
