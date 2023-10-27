Virginia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Franklin County This Week
Published: Oct. 24, 2023 at 11:23 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
There is high school football competition in Franklin County, Virginia this week, and information on how to watch these matchups is available below.
Other Games in Virginia This Week
Franklin County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week
Franklin County High School at William Fleming High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Roanoke, VA
- Conference: Blue Ridge
- How to Stream: Watch Here
