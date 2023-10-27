Virginia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Fredericksburg County This Week
Published: Oct. 24, 2023 at 11:22 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Is there high school football on the agenda this week in Fredericksburg County, Virginia? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a snap, we offer specifics on how to watch the games in the article below.
Fredericksburg County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week
Massaponax High School at Stafford High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Fredericksburg, VA
- Conference: Commonwealth
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Eastern View High School at Chancellor High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Fredericksburg, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
James Monroe High School at Culpeper County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Culpeper, VA
- Conference: Battlefield
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Brooke Point High School at Riverbend High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Fredericksburg, VA
- Conference: Commonwealth
- How to Stream: Watch Here
