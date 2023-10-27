John Carlson will be in action when the Washington Capitals and Minnesota Wild play at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, October 27, 2023. Fancy a wager on Carlson in the Capitals-Wild game? Use our stats and information below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

John Carlson vs. Wild Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, BSWI, and MNMT

ESPN+, BSN, BSWI, and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -161)

0.5 points (Over odds: -161) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -118)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Carlson Season Stats Insights

Carlson's plus-minus rating this season, in 25:17 per game on the ice, is -1.

In one of six games this season, Carlson has scored a goal, but has not finished a game with two or more.

Carlson has a point in five games this season through six games played, but none of those games resulted in a multi-point effort.

In four of six games this year, Carlson has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

Carlson's implied probability to go over his point total is 61.7% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Carlson has an implied probability of 54.1% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Carlson Stats vs. the Wild

The Wild are 31st in goals allowed, conceding 31 total goals (4.4 per game) in the NHL.

The team has the league's 25th-ranked goal differential (-4).

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.