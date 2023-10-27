Virginia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Lee County This Week
Published: Oct. 24, 2023 at 11:24 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
High school football action in Lee County, Virginia is happening this week, and information on these games is available in this article, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Lee County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week
John Battle High School at Lee High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Jonesville, VA
- Conference: Mountain
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Twin Springs High School at Thomas Walker High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Ewing, VA
- Conference: Cumberland
- How to Stream: Watch Here
