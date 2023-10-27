High school football action in Lee County, Virginia is happening this week, and information on these games is available in this article, if you're looking for how to stream them.

    • Lee County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week

    John Battle High School at Lee High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Jonesville, VA
    • Conference: Mountain
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Twin Springs High School at Thomas Walker High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Ewing, VA
    • Conference: Cumberland
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

