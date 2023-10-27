There is high school football action in Lynchburg County, Virginia this week, and info on how to stream these matchups is available in this article.

    • Lynchburg County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week

    Heritage High School at E. C. Glass High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Lynchburg, VA
    • Conference: Seminole
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Liberty Christian Academy at Brookville High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Lynchburg, VA
    • Conference: Seminole
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

