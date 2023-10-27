Manassas County, Virginia has high school football matchups on the schedule this week, and information on how to watch them is available in this article.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Virginia This Week

Manassas County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week

Forest Park High School at Colgan High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27

7:00 PM ET on October 27 Location: Manassas, VA

Manassas, VA Conference: Eastern

Eastern How to Stream: Watch Here

Osbourn High School at Battlefield High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27

7:00 PM ET on October 27 Location: Haymarket, VA

Haymarket, VA Conference: Cedar Run

Cedar Run How to Stream: Watch Here

Unity Reed High School at Osbourn Park High School