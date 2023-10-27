Virginia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Montgomery County This Week
Published: Oct. 24, 2023 at 11:21 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Don't miss the high school fooball games happening in Montgomery County, Virginia this week. Info on how to stream all of the hard-hitting action can be located below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Montgomery County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week
Twin Valley High School at Eastern Montgomery High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Elliston, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Blacksburg High School at Patrick Henry High School - Roanoke
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Roanoke, VA
- Conference: River Ridge
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Auburn High School at Eastside High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Coeburn, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
