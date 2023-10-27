Virginia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in New Kent County This Week
Published: Oct. 24, 2023 at 11:22 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
In New Kent County, Virginia, there are exciting high school football games on the schedule this week. Information on how to stream them is available below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Virginia This Week
New Kent County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week
Smithfield High School at New Kent High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: New Kent, VA
- Conference: Bay Rivers
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.