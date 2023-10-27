Virginia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Newport News County This Week
Published: Oct. 24, 2023 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
In Newport News County, Virginia, there are exciting high school football games on the docket this week. the inside scoop on how to watch them is available here.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Virginia This Week
Newport News County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week
Poquoson High School at Bruton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Williamsburg, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Woodside High School at Gloucester High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Gloucester, VA
- Conference: Peninsula
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.