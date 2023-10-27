Nicklas Backstrom and the Washington Capitals will be in action on Friday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Minnesota Wild. Considering a wager on Backstrom in the Capitals-Wild matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Nicklas Backstrom vs. Wild Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, BSWI, and MNMT

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +195)

Backstrom Season Stats Insights

Backstrom has averaged 15:21 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -2).

Backstrom has yet to score a goal this year through six games played.

In one of six games this year, Backstrom has registered a point, but the multi-point contest has eluded him so far.

In one of six games this season, Backstrom has had an assist, but has yet to record two or more.

Backstrom's implied probability to go over his point total is 45.5% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Backstrom has an implied probability of 33.9% of going over his assist prop bet.

Backstrom Stats vs. the Wild

The Wild have given up 31 goals in total (4.4 per game), which ranks 31st in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 25th-ranked goal differential (-4).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Minnesota 6 Games 2 1 Points 0 0 Goals 0 1 Assists 0

