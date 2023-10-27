In Norton County, Virginia, there are interesting high school football matchups on the calendar this week. the inside scoop on how to watch them is available here.

    • Norton County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week

    Central High School - Wise at Gate City High School

    • Game Time: 6:45 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Gate City, VA
    • Conference: Mountain
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    John I. Burton High School at Rye Cove High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Duffield, VA
    • Conference: Cumberland
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

