In Portsmouth County, Virginia, there are interesting high school football matchups on the schedule this week. Information on how to watch them is available here.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

    • Portsmouth County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week

    Granby High School at Manor High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Portsmouth, VA
    • Conference: Eastern
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Churchland High School at Maury High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Norfolk, VA
    • Conference: Eastern
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    I. C. Norcom High School at Lake Taylor High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Norfolk, VA
    • Conference: Eastern
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

