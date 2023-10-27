If you're wondering how to stream this week's local high school football action in Prince William County, Virginia, keep your browser fixed on this page. All of the details are outlined below.

Prince William County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week

Patriot High School at Gar-Field High School

Game Time: 6:45 PM ET on October 27

6:45 PM ET on October 27 Location: Woodbridge, VA

Woodbridge, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Forest Park High School at Colgan High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27

7:00 PM ET on October 27 Location: Manassas, VA

Manassas, VA Conference: Eastern

Eastern How to Stream: Watch Here

Woodbridge Senior High School at Potomac Senior High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27

7:00 PM ET on October 27 Location: Dumfries, VA

Dumfries, VA Conference: Eastern

Eastern How to Stream: Watch Here

Osbourn High School at Battlefield High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27

7:00 PM ET on October 27 Location: Haymarket, VA

Haymarket, VA Conference: Cedar Run

Cedar Run How to Stream: Watch Here

Kettle Run High School at Fauquier High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27

7:00 PM ET on October 27 Location: Warrenton, VA

Warrenton, VA Conference: Northwestern

Northwestern How to Stream: Watch Here

Skyline High School at Brentsville District High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27

7:00 PM ET on October 27 Location: Nokesville, VA

Nokesville, VA Conference: Northwestern

Northwestern How to Stream: Watch Here

Freedom High School - South Riding at Gainesville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27

7:00 PM ET on October 27 Location: Gainesville, VA

Gainesville, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Freedom High School - Woodbridge