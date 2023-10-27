If you're wondering how to stream this week's local high school football action in Prince William County, Virginia, keep your browser fixed on this page. All of the details are outlined below.

    • Prince William County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week

    Patriot High School at Gar-Field High School

    • Game Time: 6:45 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Woodbridge, VA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Forest Park High School at Colgan High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Manassas, VA
    • Conference: Eastern
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Woodbridge Senior High School at Potomac Senior High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Dumfries, VA
    • Conference: Eastern
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Osbourn High School at Battlefield High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Haymarket, VA
    • Conference: Cedar Run
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Kettle Run High School at Fauquier High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Warrenton, VA
    • Conference: Northwestern
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Skyline High School at Brentsville District High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Nokesville, VA
    • Conference: Northwestern
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Freedom High School - South Riding at Gainesville High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Gainesville, VA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    TBD at Freedom High School - Woodbridge

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Woodbridge, VA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

