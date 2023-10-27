Virginia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Prince William County This Week
Published: Oct. 24, 2023 at 11:22 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
If you're wondering how to stream this week's local high school football action in Prince William County, Virginia, keep your browser fixed on this page. All of the details are outlined below.
Prince William County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week
Patriot High School at Gar-Field High School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Woodbridge, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Forest Park High School at Colgan High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Manassas, VA
- Conference: Eastern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Woodbridge Senior High School at Potomac Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Dumfries, VA
- Conference: Eastern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Osbourn High School at Battlefield High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Haymarket, VA
- Conference: Cedar Run
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Kettle Run High School at Fauquier High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Warrenton, VA
- Conference: Northwestern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Skyline High School at Brentsville District High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Nokesville, VA
- Conference: Northwestern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Freedom High School - South Riding at Gainesville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Gainesville, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Freedom High School - Woodbridge
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Woodbridge, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
