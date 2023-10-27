Rasmus Sandin will be on the ice when the Washington Capitals and Minnesota Wild face off at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, October 27, 2023. Looking to wager on Sandin's props versus the Wild? Scroll down for stats and information.

Rasmus Sandin vs. Wild Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, BSWI, and MNMT

ESPN+, BSN, BSWI, and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +165)

0.5 points (Over odds: +165) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)

Sandin Season Stats Insights

Sandin's plus-minus rating this season, in 21:11 per game on the ice, is -4.

Sandin has yet to score a goal this season through six games played.

Through six games this season, Sandin has not registered a point.

Through six games this season, Sandin has not recorded an assist.

Sandin has an implied probability of 37.7% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Sandin going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 31.2%.

Sandin Stats vs. the Wild

The Wild are 31st in goals allowed, conceding 31 total goals (4.4 per game) in the NHL.

The team has the league's 25th-ranked goal differential (-4).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Minnesota 6 Games 3 0 Points 1 0 Goals 0 0 Assists 1

