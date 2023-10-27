Virginia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Russell County This Week
Published: Oct. 24, 2023 at 11:22 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Want to know how to stream high school football matchups in Russell County, Virginia this week? We have what you need below.
Russell County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week
Castlewood High School at Hurley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Hurley, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Virginia High School at Lebanon High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Lebanon, VA
- Conference: Southwest
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Northwood High School at Honaker High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Honaker, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
