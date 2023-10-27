Virginia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Scott County This Week
Published: Oct. 24, 2023 at 11:25 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
There is high school football action in Scott County, Virginia this week, and the inside scoop on how to watch these games is available in this article.
Scott County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week
Central High School - Wise at Gate City High School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Gate City, VA
- Conference: Mountain
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Twin Springs High School at Thomas Walker High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Ewing, VA
- Conference: Cumberland
- How to Stream: Watch Here
John I. Burton High School at Rye Cove High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Duffield, VA
- Conference: Cumberland
- How to Stream: Watch Here
