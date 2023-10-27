Virginia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Shenandoah County This Week
Published: Oct. 24, 2023 at 11:25 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
High school football is on the schedule this week in Shenandoah County, Virginia, and information on these games is available in this article, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Virginia This Week
Shenandoah County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week
Page County High School at Central High School - Woodstock
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Woodstock, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Strasburg High School at Madison County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Madison County, VA
- Conference: Bull Run
- How to Stream: Watch Here
