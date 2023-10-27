There is high school football action in Smyth County, Virginia this week, and information on how to watch these games is available right here.

Smyth County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week

Chilhowie High School at Patrick Henry High School - Glade Spring

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on October 27

6:30 PM ET on October 27 Location: Glade Spring, VA

Glade Spring, VA Conference: Hogoheegee

Hogoheegee How to Stream: Watch Here

Northwood High School at Honaker High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27

7:00 PM ET on October 27 Location: Honaker, VA

Honaker, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Richlands High School at Marion Senior High School