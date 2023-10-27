There is high school football action in Smyth County, Virginia this week, and information on how to watch these games is available right here.

    • Smyth County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week

    Chilhowie High School at Patrick Henry High School - Glade Spring

    • Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Glade Spring, VA
    • Conference: Hogoheegee
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Northwood High School at Honaker High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Honaker, VA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Richlands High School at Marion Senior High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Marion, VA
    • Conference: Southwest
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

