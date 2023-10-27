Virginia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Smyth County This Week
Published: Oct. 24, 2023 at 11:22 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
There is high school football action in Smyth County, Virginia this week, and information on how to watch these games is available right here.
Smyth County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week
Chilhowie High School at Patrick Henry High School - Glade Spring
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Glade Spring, VA
- Conference: Hogoheegee
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Northwood High School at Honaker High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Honaker, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Richlands High School at Marion Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Marion, VA
- Conference: Southwest
- How to Stream: Watch Here
