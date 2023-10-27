Virginia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Staunton County This Week
Published: Oct. 24, 2023 at 11:22 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Clear your schedule for the high school football action taking place in Staunton County, Virginia this week. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.
Staunton County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week
Riverheads High School at Waynesboro High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Waynesboro, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Staunton High School at Fort Defiance High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Fort Defiance, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
