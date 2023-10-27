The Washington Capitals, including T.J. Oshie, are in action Friday against the Minnesota Wild at Capital One Arena, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET. Looking to wager on Oshie's props versus the Wild? Scroll down for stats and information.

T.J. Oshie vs. Wild Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, BSWI, and MNMT

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +230)

Oshie Season Stats Insights

Oshie's plus-minus rating this season, in 17:13 per game on the ice, is -3.

Oshie has yet to score a goal through six games this year.

Oshie has recorded a point in one of six games playedthis season.

Oshie has yet to record two or more assists in a game this season out of the six games he's played.

Oshie's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 47.6% that he goes over.

There is a 30.3% chance of Oshie having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Oshie Stats vs. the Wild

The Wild are 31st in goals allowed, giving up 31 total goals (4.4 per game) in the NHL.

The team's -4 goal differential ranks 25th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Minnesota 6 Games 2 1 Points 0 0 Goals 0 1 Assists 0

