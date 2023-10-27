Tom Wilson and the Washington Capitals will play the Minnesota Wild at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, at Capital One Arena. Looking to wager on Wilson's props? Here is some information to help you.

Tom Wilson vs. Wild Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +190)

Wilson Season Stats Insights

In 6 games this season, Wilson has a plus-minus rating of -2, while averaging 17:32 on the ice per game.

Wilson has yet to score a goal this year through six games played.

Wilson has a point in three games this year through six games played, but none of those games resulted in a multi-point effort.

Wilson has an assist in three of six games this year, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

The implied probability that Wilson hits the over on his points over/under is 51.2%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Wilson has an implied probability of 34.5% of going over his assist prop bet.

Wilson Stats vs. the Wild

The Wild have given up 31 goals in total (4.4 per game), which ranks 31st in the league in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 25th-ranked goal differential (-4).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Minnesota 6 Games 2 3 Points 2 0 Goals 0 3 Assists 2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.