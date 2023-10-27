Virginia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Virginia Beach County This Week
Published: Oct. 24, 2023 at 11:25 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
There is high school football action in Virginia Beach County, Virginia this week, and information on how to watch these matchups is available in this article.
Virginia Beach County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week
Kempsville High School at Frank W. Cox High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Virginia Beach, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
First Colonial High School at Landstown High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Virginia Beach, VA
- Conference: Beach
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Princess Anne High School at Bayside High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Virginia Beach, VA
- Conference: Beach
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Tallwood High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Virginia Beach, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Floyd E. Kellam High School at Salem High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Virginia Beach, VA
- Conference: Beach
- How to Stream: Watch Here
