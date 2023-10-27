There is high school football action in Virginia Beach County, Virginia this week, and information on how to watch these matchups is available in this article.

    • Virginia Beach County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week

    Kempsville High School at Frank W. Cox High School

    • Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Virginia Beach, VA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    First Colonial High School at Landstown High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Virginia Beach, VA
    • Conference: Beach
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Princess Anne High School at Bayside High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Virginia Beach, VA
    • Conference: Beach
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    TBD at Tallwood High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Virginia Beach, VA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Floyd E. Kellam High School at Salem High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Virginia Beach, VA
    • Conference: Beach
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

