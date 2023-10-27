Is there high school football on the docket this week in Winchester County, Virginia? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we provide details on how to stream the games in the article below.

Other Games in Virginia This Week

Winchester County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week

Friday

James Wood High School at Liberty High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27

7:00 PM ET on October 27 Location: Bealeton, VA

Bealeton, VA Conference: Northwestern

Northwestern How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

Millbrook High School at John Handley High School