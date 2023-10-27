Is there high school football on the docket this week in Winchester County, Virginia? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we provide details on how to stream the games in the article below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

    • Winchester County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week

    Friday

    James Wood High School at Liberty High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Bealeton, VA
    • Conference: Northwestern
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Saturday

    Millbrook High School at John Handley High School

    • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on October 28
    • Location: Winchester, VA
    • Conference: Northwestern
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

