Virginia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Wise County This Week
Published: Oct. 24, 2023 at 11:22 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
We have 2023 high school football competition in Wise County, Virginia this week, and info on how to stream these matchups is available right here.
Wise County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week
Union High School at Abingdon High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: ABINGDON, VA
- Conference: Mountain
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Auburn High School at Eastside High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Coeburn, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
