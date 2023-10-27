Wythe County, Virginia has high school football matchups on the schedule this week, and information on how to watch them is available here.

    • Wythe County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week

    Rural Retreat High School at Holston High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Damascus, VA
    • Conference: Hogoheegee
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Fort Chiswell High School at Galax High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Galax, VA
    • Conference: Mountain Empire
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

