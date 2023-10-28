The Washington Wizards, with Deni Avdija, take on the Memphis Grizzlies at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Last time out, which was on October 25, Avdija put up nine points, seven rebounds and five assists in a 143-120 loss versus the Pacers.

If you'd like to place a wager on Avdija's props, we dive into his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Deni Avdija Prop Bets vs. the Grizzlies

Points Prop: Over 10.5 (-122)

Over 10.5 (-122) Rebounds Prop: Over 6.5 (+104)

Over 6.5 (+104) Assists Prop: Over 3.5 (-104)

Over 3.5 (-104) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 0.5 (-147)

Looking to bet on one or more of Avdija's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Grizzlies 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Giving up 113 points per game last season made the Grizzlies the 11th-ranked squad in the league defensively.

On the glass, the Grizzlies allowed 44.4 rebounds per contest last season, 21st in the league in that category.

Looking at assists, the Grizzlies gave up 26.4 per contest last season, ranking them 26th in the league.

In terms of three-point defense, the Grizzlies were 25th in the league last year, conceding 13 makes per game.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Deni Avdija vs. the Grizzlies

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/13/2022 34 21 2 5 4 0 1 11/6/2022 26 4 10 2 0 0 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.