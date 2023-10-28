Georgia vs. Florida: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 28
The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (7-0) and Florida Gators (5-2) clash in the 2023 edition of the World's Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party on Saturday, October 28. The Bulldogs are double-digit favorites, by 14.5 points. The over/under for the contest is 49.5 points.
In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Georgia vs. Florida matchup.
Georgia vs. Florida Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Jacksonville, Florida
- Venue: TIAA Bank Field
Georgia vs. Florida Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Georgia Moneyline
|Florida Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Georgia (-14.5)
|49.5
|-650
|+450
|FanDuel
|Georgia (-14.5)
|49.5
|-610
|+440
Georgia vs. Florida Betting Trends
- Georgia has a record of just 1-6-0 against the spread this season.
- The Bulldogs have been favored by 14.5 points or more six times this season, and covered the spread in one of those games.
- Florida has covered three times in six games with a spread this year.
Georgia & Florida 2023 Futures Odds
|Georgia
|To Win the National Champ.
|+275
|Bet $100 to win $275
|To Win the SEC
|-184
|Bet $184 to win $100
|Florida
|To Win the SEC
|+6000
|Bet $100 to win $6000
