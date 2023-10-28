The Hampton Pirates (3-4) hit the road for a CAA clash against the North Carolina A&T Aggies (1-6) on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Armstrong Stadium.

Hampton is averaging 362.7 yards per game offensively this season (55th in the FCS), and is surrendering 408.1 yards per game (102nd) on the other side of the ball. NC A&T ranks sixth-worst in points per game (11.9), but it has been more productive defensively, ranking 91st in the FCS with 29.9 points ceded per contest.

Hampton vs. NC A&T Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: FloSports

FloSports City: Hampton, Virginia

Hampton, Virginia Venue: Armstrong Stadium

Hampton vs. NC A&T Key Statistics

Hampton NC A&T 362.7 (59th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 199.9 (127th) 408.1 (95th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 389 (87th) 220.1 (12th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 148.6 (61st) 142.6 (115th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 51.3 (128th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (66th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (35th)

Hampton Stats Leaders

Christofer Zellous has 925 yards passing for Hampton, completing 56.1% of his passes and tossing eight touchdowns and eight interceptions this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 337 rushing yards (48.1 ypg) on 70 carries with seven rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Elijah Burris, has carried the ball 64 times for 542 yards (77.4 per game), scoring two times.

Darran Butts has been handed the ball 87 times this year and racked up 528 yards (75.4 per game) with four touchdowns.

Romon Copeland's team-high 241 yards as a receiver have come on 14 receptions (out of 22 targets).

Paul Woods has reeled in 18 passes while averaging 28.6 yards per game and scoring one touchdown.

Dorrian Moultrie has been the target of 19 passes and compiled 16 grabs for 142 yards, an average of 20.3 yards per contest. He's found the end zone one time through the air this season.

NC A&T Stats Leaders

Kevin White leads NC A&T with 230 yards on 29-of-58 passing with zero touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season. He has chipped in with 240 rushing yards (34.3 ypg) on 46 carries while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.

Kenji Christian's team-high 391 rushing yards have come on 67 carries, with two touchdowns. He also leads the team with 49 receiving yards (7 per game) on 10 catches.

Fredderick Graves has totaled 344 yards on 79 carries with one touchdown.

Amonte Jones has registered five catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 90 (12.9 yards per game). He's been targeted six times.

Nicholas Dobson has six receptions (on seven targets) for a total of 54 yards (7.7 yards per game) this year.

