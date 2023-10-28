The No. 25 James Madison Dukes (7-0) and the Old Dominion Monarchs (4-3) play on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Bridgeforth Stadium and Zane Showker Field in a clash of Sun Belt opponents.

James Madison is averaging 399.9 yards per game offensively this year (62nd in the FBS), and is allowing 326.6 yards per game (28th) on the other side of the ball. Old Dominion is compiling 358.6 total yards per game on offense this season (92nd-ranked). Meanwhile, it is surrendering 372.0 total yards per game (68th-ranked).

James Madison vs. Old Dominion Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: ESPNU

Harrisonburg, Virginia

Harrisonburg, Virginia Venue: Bridgeforth Stadium and Zane Showker Field

James Madison vs. Old Dominion Key Statistics

James Madison Old Dominion 399.9 (78th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 358.6 (102nd) 326.6 (24th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 372.0 (57th) 151.1 (73rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 161.6 (61st) 248.7 (51st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 197.0 (103rd) 8 (37th) Turnovers (Rank) 13 (104th) 13 (20th) Takeaways (Rank) 8 (93rd)

James Madison Stats Leaders

Jordan McCloud has recorded 1,696 yards (242.3 ypg) on 121-of-186 passing with 15 touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 197 rushing yards (28.1 ypg) on 45 carries while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.

Kaelon Black has racked up 443 yards on 100 carries while finding the end zone one time. He's also caught 17 passes for 149 yards (21.3 per game) and three touchdowns through the air.

Ty Son Lawton has been handed the ball 60 times this year and racked up 279 yards (39.9 per game) with four touchdowns.

Reggie Brown's team-high 549 yards as a receiver have come on 26 catches (out of 49 targets) with four touchdowns.

Elijah Sarratt has hauled in 31 receptions totaling 455 yards, finding the end zone three times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Phoenix Sproles has racked up 21 receptions for 168 yards, an average of 24.0 yards per game. He's scored two times as a receiver this season.

Old Dominion Stats Leaders

Grant Wilson has compiled 1,026 yards (146.6 per game) while completing 54.8% of his passes and tossing eight touchdown passes with five interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Kadarius Calloway, has carried the ball 41 times for 458 yards (65.4 per game) with three touchdowns.

Keshawn Wicks has racked up 361 yards on 69 carries with four touchdowns.

Kelby Williams has collected 14 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 338 (48.3 yards per game). He's been targeted 31 times and has one touchdown.

Reymello Murphy has 10 receptions (on 18 targets) for a total of 232 yards (33.1 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Javon Harvey's six receptions (on 14 targets) have netted him 225 yards (32.1 ypg) and one touchdown.

